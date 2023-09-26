UEFA will admit Russian U-17 teams to European competitions

The UEFA Executive Committee decided to allow Russian U-17 teams to participate in their competitions. This ban was imposed at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Easing the ban, UEFA says that it once again condemns the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and assures that the ban on other teams remains in force until the end of the "conflict".

The committee asked the administration of the union to propose a technical solution that would allow the return of the Russian U-17 teams (girls and boys), even if the draw for the tournaments has already taken place.

At the same time, all matches of Russian teams will be held without the countryʼs flag, anthem, national equipment and on neutral territory.

"UEFA’s continuing suspension against Russian adult teams reflects its commitment to take a stand against violence and aggression. UEFA is determined that this position will continue until the war is over and peace restored. But by banning children from our competitions, we not only fail to recognise and uphold a fundamental right for their holistic development but we directly discriminate against them," UEFA President Alexander Ceferin explained the committeeʼs decision.