The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has extended sanctions against Russia.

This is evidenced by the information on the website of the organization.

In particular, Russian clubs were banned from participating in European competitions next season (2022/23). In addition, the union excluded the Russian national team from the League of Nations draw for the 2022/23 season. Russiaʼs bid to host the European Football Championships in 2028 and 2032 was also declared unacceptable.