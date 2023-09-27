The England national team is against UEFAʼs decision to admit Russian U-17 teams. The English will not play with the Russians

The Football Association of England reacted to UEFAʼs admission of the Russian national team and Russian U-17 teams to its competitions.
The English association stated that the English will not play Russian teams in any age categories. "We do not support the position of re-admitting Russia to UEFA competitions in different age categories, and our position remains that the England national team will not play against Russia," the organization noted, as writes "The Times".
- On September 26, UEFA relaxed the complete ban on the participation of Russian teams in its competitions. U-17 teams were allowed to play without the flag, Russian uniform and anthem, as well as on neutral fields.
- At the same time, UEFA claims that it once again condemns Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine, and assures that the ban on the participation of other teams remains in effect until the end of the "conflict". They say that the actions of adults should not affect the right of children to play internationally.