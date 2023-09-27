Ukraine will boycott UEFA tournaments with the participation of Russians and asks other countries to do the same

The Ukrainian Football Association (UFA) will not take part in any competitions with the participation of Russian teams and appeals to other UEFA member associations to boycott possible matches with the participation of teams from the Russian Federation, subject to their admission.
"We are convinced that the adoption of such decisions regarding the gradual return of teams from the Russian Federation to participation in competitions in the midst of hostilities conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is groundless and such that it tolerates Russiaʼs aggressive policy. We strongly urge UEFA to review this decision and leave in force the previous decision on the complete exclusion of any teams from the Russian Federation from participation in international competitions," the associationʼs statement reads.
- On September 26, UEFA relaxed the complete ban on the participation of Russian teams in its competitions. U-17 teams were allowed to play without the flag, Russian uniform and anthem, as well as on neutral fields.
- At the same time, UEFA claims that it once again condemns Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine, and assures that the ban on the participation of other teams remains in effect until the end of the "conflict". They say that the actions of adults should not affect the right of children to play internationally.
- After that, the Football Federation of England opposed UEFAʼs decision. The English will not play the Russians in any age category.