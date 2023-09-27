Ukraine will boycott UEFA tournaments with the participation of Russians and asks other countries to do the same

The Ukrainian Football Association (UFA) will not take part in any competitions with the participation of Russian teams and appeals to other UEFA member associations to boycott possible matches with the participation of teams from the Russian Federation, subject to their admission.

"We are convinced that the adoption of such decisions regarding the gradual return of teams from the Russian Federation to participation in competitions in the midst of hostilities conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is groundless and such that it tolerates Russiaʼs aggressive policy. We strongly urge UEFA to review this decision and leave in force the previous decision on the complete exclusion of any teams from the Russian Federation from participation in international competitions," the associationʼs statement reads.