Seven ships successfully passed through the temporary corridor from Odesa ports. They had no security guarantees

The spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk informed that seven ships successfully passed through the temporary humanitarian corridor from or to Odesa ports.

He said this at the Ukraine Media Center Odesa briefing, as "Interfax" reports.

Two vessels entered the Odesa ports, and five left — they were stationed in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. Then the ships entered the territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey — and the Bosphorus Bay.

"We are doing everything to ensure the safety of the area where vessels are in our territorial waters," the spokesman added.

Danger in the Black Sea is created by Russian aircraft and missiles, while the occupiers no longer bring naval groups into the water area and keep them near the Novorossiysk base.