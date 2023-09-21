The first ship with Ukrainian grain arrived in Turkey through a temporary corridor

The cargo vessel Resilient Africa has arrived at the Turkish Bosphorus Strait, becoming the first grain vessel from Ukraine to enter and exit the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

Reuters writes about it.

A vessel with 3,000 tons of grain on board left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk on September 19.

On August 10, Ukraine announced temporary sea corridors for merchant vessels. There is a military threat and mine danger on all routes. If the owner or captain of the ship officially confirms readiness to leave, the ship will be allowed to the route. Vessels bound for African and Asian markets pass through the "Humanitarian Corridor".