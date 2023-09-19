The first ship with Ukrainian grain left the “Chornomorsk” port

The first ship with three tons of Ukrainian grain Resilient Africa left the “Chornomorsk”.

This was reported by the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The ship is headed for the Bosphorus along a temporary corridor established by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Resilient Africa called into port on it last week.

The second ship is in port to load Ukrainian wheat for Egypt.

The crew of the ships sailing under the flags of Liberia and Palau consists of citizens of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ukraine.