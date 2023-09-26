In Nagorno-Karabakh, an explosion at a gas station killed 20 people and injured 290 others

On the evening of September 25, a fuel tank exploded in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh. It is known about 20 dead, seven of them have been identified, 13 have not.
This is reported by news.am.
290 people were injured, there are missing persons.
The explosion occurred near the highway Stepanakert — Askeran. Local media reports that a tanker that was supposed to provide gasoline to refugees from Karabakh to move to Armenia exploded.
- On September 19, Azerbaijan informed about the start of an "anti-terrorist operation" in Nagorno-Karabakh (NKR) to "restore constitutional order." After a day of fighting and shelling, the unrecognized NKR capitulated, and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced the restoration of the countryʼs sovereignty.
- On September 21, a meeting of representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh and the authorities of Azerbaijan took place in the city of Yevlakh. At it, the parties discussed the reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh into Azerbaijan, the restoration of infrastructure, and humanitarian issues. The Armenians of the region were promised fuel, food and medical assistance.