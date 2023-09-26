In Nagorno-Karabakh, an explosion at a gas station killed 20 people and injured 290 others

On the evening of September 25, a fuel tank exploded in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh. It is known about 20 dead, seven of them have been identified, 13 have not.

This is reported by news.am.

290 people were injured, there are missing persons.

The explosion occurred near the highway Stepanakert — Askeran. Local media reports that a tanker that was supposed to provide gasoline to refugees from Karabakh to move to Armenia exploded.