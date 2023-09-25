An electronic bracelet was removed from the former head of “Naftogaz” Andriy Kobolev

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) partially satisfied the request of the lawyers of the former head of "Naftogaz" Andriy Kobolev to change the preventive measure from bail to personal commitment.
"Babel" was informed about this by the legal company "Miller".
The court reduced the bail from 229 million to 107 million hryvnias, which had already been paid.
In addition, from now on Kobolev can move freely throughout Ukraine — until the case was considered, his movements were limited to Kyiv and the region. An electronic bracelet was also removed from him.
Restrictions on traveling abroad, surrendering a passport, arriving at the request of a detective/prosecutor/investigator or a court within the proceedings and refraining from communicating with members of the supervisory board and employees of "Naftogaz" related to the case remain valid.
- On January 19, 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) informed to Andriy Kobolev that he was suspected of embezzling over 229 million hryvnias. The investigation established that in May 2018, Kobolev, contrary to the law, issued an order to reward the companyʼs employees, on the basis of which he was paid almost 261 million hryvnias for "extraordinary achievements" — this refers to the positive decision of the Stockholm Arbitration in the gas case of Ukraine against Russia.
- On January 31, the High Anti-Corruption Court recognized the suspicion of Andriy Kobolev as "unfounded" and refused to choose a preventive measure for him (arrest with an alternative to bail). Then the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutorʼs Office appealed this decision, and Kobolev was given a bail of 229 million hryvnias. Then he was additionally required to wear an electronic bracelet.
- On April 14, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) completed the pre-trial investigation of this case.
- On August 9, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the procedural duties for Andrii Kobolev for another 2 months.