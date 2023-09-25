An electronic bracelet was removed from the former head of “Naftogaz” Andriy Kobolev

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) partially satisfied the request of the lawyers of the former head of "Naftogaz" Andriy Kobolev to change the preventive measure from bail to personal commitment.

"Babel" was informed about this by the legal company "Miller".

The court reduced the bail from 229 million to 107 million hryvnias, which had already been paid.

In addition, from now on Kobolev can move freely throughout Ukraine — until the case was considered, his movements were limited to Kyiv and the region. An electronic bracelet was also removed from him.

Restrictions on traveling abroad, surrendering a passport, arriving at the request of a detective/prosecutor/investigator or a court within the proceedings and refraining from communicating with members of the supervisory board and employees of "Naftogaz" related to the case remain valid.