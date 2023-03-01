Andriy Kobolev, the former head of Naftogaz, was granted bail in the amount of 230 million. The appeal overturned the previous decision

The Appellate Chamber of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court has set bail in the amount of UAH 229 million for the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev.

This is reported by the Anti-Corruption Center and Kobolev himself on Facebook.

The Anti-Corruption Center explains that this means that the investigating judge previously made an illegal decision and it was canceled, and the suspicion against Andrii Kobolev is well-founded. Also, the choice of preventive measure indicates the presence of risks that Kobolev may influence or hinder the investigation. In particular, he was ordered to refrain from communicating with witnesses in the proceedings.

"While I think about what to do with it, I will not comment any more," Kobolev added.

It will be recalled that on January 31, the High Anti-Corruption Court recognized the suspicion of Andrii Kobolev as "unfounded" and refused to choose a preventive measure for him (arrest with an alternative to bail). Then the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office appealed this decision.