The prosecutor asks to arrest Andriy Kobolev with an alternative bail of 365 million hryvnias

The prosecutor of the SAPO asks to select a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 365 million for the ex-chairman of the board of Naftogaz Andriy Kobolev.

This was reported by the SAPO press service.

He is suspected of abusing his official position, due to the fact that he wrote out bonuses for more than UAH 229 million.

The court hearing on the selection of a preventive measure was scheduled for January 19.