The Russians introduced a curfew and military censorship in the occupied part of Donetsk region

A curfew and military censorship are being introduced in the occupied part of Donetsk region.

This is reported by Radio Liberty.

The curfew will last from 23:00 to 04:00. Also, from now on, meetings, demonstrations and strikes at enterprises are prohibited in the occupied region.

Censorship will be imposed on postal correspondence, messages on social networks and messengers, e-mail, and telephone conversations will be monitored. Most likely, they will be listened to.

Officials and people receiving salaries from the Russian budget were prohibited from leaving for any other country, except Russia, without prior notification.