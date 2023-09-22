Denmark handed over 20 tanks to Ukraine. 12 of them need repair

As part of military aid, Denmark managed to deliver 20 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. It turned out that 12 of them need repair.

This is reported by the Danish TV channel TV 2, which has a written briefing by Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Denmark supplies tanks to Ukraine together with the Netherlands and Germany. The Germans are responsible for the modernization of the equipment.

The other day it became known that ten tanks that were supposed to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine are already worn out. They are now in Poland. Starting next week, specialists from the German Ministry of Defense and the FFG company will begin repairing tanks — Ukrainian specialists are not yet able to eliminate such serious malfunctions.