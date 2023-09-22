Denmark handed over 20 tanks to Ukraine. 12 of them need repair

As part of military aid, Denmark managed to deliver 20 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. It turned out that 12 of them need repair.
This is reported by the Danish TV channel TV 2, which has a written briefing by Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
Denmark supplies tanks to Ukraine together with the Netherlands and Germany. The Germans are responsible for the modernization of the equipment.
The other day it became known that ten tanks that were supposed to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine are already worn out. They are now in Poland. Starting next week, specialists from the German Ministry of Defense and the FFG company will begin repairing tanks — Ukrainian specialists are not yet able to eliminate such serious malfunctions.
- Denmark retired the Leopard 1A5 in 2005.
- In February 2023, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands agreed to jointly transfer approximately 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine.
- On September 19, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that Denmark will transfer 45 more tanks to Ukraine — these will be 15 modernized T-72EAs, as well as 30 Leopard 1s.
- Denmark has already provided Ukraine with anti-aircraft weapons and Leopard family 1 and 2 tanks. Denmark also trains Ukrainian tankers and fighter pilots. The country promises to transfer 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine in the future.
- Part of the 5.8 billion Danish kroner ($833 million) that Denmark provided to Ukraine last week was spent on the tanks. The total amount is divided into three stages — 4.3 billion Danish kroner ($617 million) allocated for this year, 1.4 billion ($209 million) for 2024 and 52 million ($7 million) for 2025.