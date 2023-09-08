Denmark handed over the first 10 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Denmark handed over the first Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, "more are on the way." This was reported on September 8 by the commander of the Danish Ground Forces, Major General Arpe Nielsen.

Denmark also sent its best instructors to Germany to train Ukrainian tankers.

"Regardless of whether we cook Danes or Ukrainians, the quality must be equally high. It is clear that we do not have that much time, because it is important that they return to Ukraine and be able to help their comrades in the defense of Ukraine. But they are highly motivated and good listeners, so we can easily equip them well for the battle ahead,” noted Armored Battalion Chief of Staff Major Kim Fonseca.

Danish instructors train Ukrainian tankers in Germany. Forsvaret