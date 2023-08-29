Forbes: Since the start of the counteroffensive, Ukraine has lost 5 of 71 Leopard 2 tanks

During the counteroffensive (13 weeks), Ukraine lost five out of 71 Leopard 2 tanks. Another ten were damaged.

The American Forbes writes about this, the data of which coincide with the information of the OSINT portal Oryx.

Two of the destroyed are Leopard 2A4 (Ukraine received 50 machines), and three are Leopard 2A6 (partners handed over 21 machines).

Forbes notes that every crew member of the five destroyed tanks (that is, 20 soldiers) managed to escape before the tank burned or exploded.

It is important for the survival of the crew that the Leopard 2 has special turret compartments for 120 mm ammunition, which explode outwards on impact. Whereas a direct hit to the T-72 will most likely kill everyone inside, because the ammunition is placed under the turrets.

In addition, damaged German tanks can be repaired. They are repaired in Poland and Germany, and then returned to the front. This can happen many times.

For the first time, the Russians destroyed a Leopard 2A4 near Novopokrovka in Zaporizhzhia. The location was identified by osinters from Oryx. The invaders destroyed the second Leopard 2A4 south of Mala Tokmachka. Tanks were also destroyed in the Robotyne area.