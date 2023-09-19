Denmark will transfer another 45 tanks to Ukraine

Denmark will transfer 45 more tanks to Ukraine. These will be 15 modernized T-72EAs, as well as 30 Leopard 1s.

This was stated by Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen during a meeting at the American military base "Ramstein" in Germany.

According to him, T-72EA tanks can be immediately included in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while the use of Leopard by the Ukrainian military requires additional training.