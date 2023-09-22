Another ship with Ukrainian grain left the “Chornomorsk” port

A second ship "Aroyat" left the "Chornomorsk" port with 18 000 tons of Ukrainian wheat.

This was reported by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, as writes Bloomberg.

According to the vessel tracking service, Palau-flagged "Aroyat" is heading to Egypt. This ship follows "Resilient Africa", which also loaded wheat in "Chornomorsk" and has already passed through the Bosphorus.

The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko published a photo of "Aroyat" in the Black Sea.