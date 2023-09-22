Another ship with Ukrainian grain left the “Chornomorsk” port

A second ship "Aroyat" left the "Chornomorsk" port with 18 000 tons of Ukrainian wheat.
This was reported by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, as writes Bloomberg.
According to the vessel tracking service, Palau-flagged "Aroyat" is heading to Egypt. This ship follows "Resilient Africa", which also loaded wheat in "Chornomorsk" and has already passed through the Bosphorus.
The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko published a photo of "Aroyat" in the Black Sea.
- On August 10, Ukraine announced temporary sea corridors for merchant vessels. There is a military threat and mine danger on all routes. If the owner or captain of the ship officially confirms readiness to leave, the ship will be allowed to the route.
- On September 16, the first civilian ships used the temporary corridor in the direction of Ukrainian ports. Among them was "Resilient Africa".