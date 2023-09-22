Azerbaijan provides amnesty to Nagorno-Karabakh fighters who lay down their arms

Azerbaijan provides amnesty to the fighters of Nagorno-Karabakh who lay down their arms and surrender.

This was stated by the advisor of the President of Azerbaijan on foreign policy to the Reuters agency.

"Even for ex-servicemen and combatants (if they can be classified as such), we provide amnesty even for them," noted Hikmet Hajiyev.

According to him, some Karabakh militants have said they will resist despite the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on September 20.

He added that the Karabakh Armenians have requested humanitarian aid, and the first shipments will be delivered on September 22. According to Hajiyev, Azerbaijan wants the peaceful reintegration of Karabakh Armenians.