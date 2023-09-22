Armenia called on the UN to send peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia proposed to the United Nations Security Council to send UN peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan during his speech at the UN.

"I call for the immediate deployment of an interagency UN mission in Nagorno-Karabakh to monitor human rights, the humanitarian situation, and the security situation," he stressed.

He also insists that the representatives of the army and law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan should be withdrawn from the settlements of Karabakh.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, noted that Bakuʼs actions in Karabakh were in accordance with the UN charter.