Ukraine nominated the documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” for the “Oscar” award

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee nominated the documentary film "20 Days in Mariupol" for the "Oscar" award in the "Best International Feature Film" category.

The press service of the Ukrainian Film Academy writes about it.

Committee members voted for the film by Ukrainian journalist and photographer Mstyslav Chernov.

The documentary film was created by international journalists of the Associated Press. They remained in Mariupol surrounded by the occupiers and filmed the siege of the city from the very attack of the Russian troops on the morning of February 24, 2022.