The committee will choose an Oscar contender from Ukraine among 5 films. Here is the list

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee has finished accepting applications for participation in the selection for the "Oscar" award in the "Best International Feature Film" category.

The press service of the Ukrainian Film Academy reported that the list includes five tapes:

"20 days in Mariupol", directed by Mstislav Chernov.

A documentary film created by international journalists of the Associated Press. They remained in Mariupol surrounded by the occupiers and filmed the siege of the city from the very attack of the Russian troops on the morning of February 24, 2022.

"Iron Butterflies", directed by Roman Lyubiy.

Documentary film about the investigation of the downing of Malaysian Airlines MH17 by the Russian military at the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The tape tells about the circumstances of a war crime, the investigation of which lasted 8 years.

"Pamfir", directed by Dmytro Suholytkyi-Sobchuk.

The story of the film revolves around a family from a border village in Bukovina. The head of the family comes home after long earnings and is faced with the difficulties that befell his relatives. The events take place during the Malanka festival and are based on the biblical story of Abraham.

Terykony, directed by Taras Tomenko.

A story about children who see war with their own eyes, suffered from shelling, lost parents and loved ones, and about childhood that continues despite the war.

"SHTTL", directed by Adrien Walter.

A story about the love of young residents of a shtetl (town in Yiddish) in the Lviv region in June 1941, a day before the Nazi offensive. The historical basis of the film is the fate of the town of Sokal in the Lviv region, which was destroyed by the German army.

The committee will review all the applications and select the film that will eventually represent Ukraine at the 96th Academy Awards. In 2022, Ukraine was represented by the film "Klondike".