”20 days in Mariupol” became the highest-grossing documentary film at the Ukrainian box office

The film "20 days in Mariupol" by the Pulitzer Prize laureate Mstislav Chernov became the highest-grossing documentary film in Ukraine.

This is reported by the Arthouse Traffic company.

For the first weekend, the picture collected 531 551 hryvnias. Film rental continues.

"20 days in Mariupol" is the directorial debut of war correspondent, photographer, videographer and writer Mstislav Chernov. Photographer Yevhen Maloletka and producer and journalist Vasylisa Stepanenko also participated in the creation of the picture. They received the Pulitzer Prize for their work in Mariupol during the siege.