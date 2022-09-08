Ukraine has chosen a film that will apply for the “Oscar” award

The Oscar committee has chosen a film that will represent Ukraine among the contenders for the American Academy Award.

This is reported in the press service of the committee.

Klondike directed by Maryna Horbach will compete in the "Best International Feature Film" category.

This film tells about the life of a young family who found themselves at the epicenter of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 disaster on July 17, 2014 in the Donetsk region.