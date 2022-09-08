Ukraine has chosen a film that will apply for the “Oscar” award

The Oscar committee has chosen a film that will represent Ukraine among the contenders for the American Academy Award.
This is reported in the press service of the committee.
Klondike directed by Maryna Horbach will compete in the "Best International Feature Film" category.
This film tells about the life of a young family who found themselves at the epicenter of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 disaster on July 17, 2014 in the Donetsk region.
- Two films participated in the national selection — Klondike directed by Maryna Horbach and Sniper. White Raven directed by Maryan Bushan were among the contestants.
- In January 2022, the drama Klondike by the Ukrainian director Maryna Horbach received the award at the Sundance festival for the best direction of the competition program of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition.