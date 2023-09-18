A wreckage of a drone with ammunition was found in Bulgaria

A wreckage of a drone was found in the Bulgarian village of Tyulenovo on the Black Sea coast. An 82-mm high-explosive mortar was attached to it.

The Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria writes about this.

The device was floating in the sea several kilometers from the rocks where it was spotted. There are restaurants, hotels, and other establishments near this place.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The territory around Tyulenovo was surrounded by the police and military. They later defused the ammunition.