A wreckage of a drone with ammunition was found in Bulgaria

A wreckage of a drone was found in the Bulgarian village of Tyulenovo on the Black Sea coast. An 82-mm high-explosive mortar was attached to it.
The Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria writes about this.
The device was floating in the sea several kilometers from the rocks where it was spotted. There are restaurants, hotels, and other establishments near this place.
The territory around Tyulenovo was surrounded by the police and military. They later defused the ammunition.
- A few days ago, the wreckage of a drone was found again in Romania after the Russian attack on the south of Ukraine. Earlier, on the morning of September 4, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko said that during the attack on the Izmail port, Russian drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania. Romaniaʼs Ministry of National Defense said that the Russian drone attacks "did not pose any direct military threat."
- In August, in Romania, a sea mine exploded in front of the Forum hotel in Kostineshti. The countryʼs naval forces have sent divers there because they suspect that there is another mine in the sea.
- 28 unexploded shells were found on the coast near Istanbul. The shells were at a depth of 1-1.5 m at a distance of 10 m from the shore.