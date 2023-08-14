A mine exploded near a resort in Romania. Divers are looking for another one in the water

A sea mine exploded in front of the Forum Hotel in Kostineshti, Romania. The countryʼs naval forces have sent divers there because they suspect that there is another mine in the sea.

This was reported by the Romanian TV channel Digi 24.

As a result of the explosion, one man complained that his hearing had deteriorated. Doctors examined him, but he refused hospitalization.

A group of sapper divers with a coast guard ship are heading to the scene, but the conditions at sea are now difficult — strong winds are blowing, and visibility in the water is low.

The spokesman of the Naval Forces of Romania Corneliu Pavel noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, divers have neutralized five sea mines on the coast of Romania.