A new military bond “Evpatoria” appeared in “Diia”

"Diia" launched a new military bond called "Yevpatoria”.

This was written by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The "Yevpatoria" bond with a rate of 18.31% has a payment date of 06/18/2025. There is no need to pay a commission upon purchase.

"Each purchased bond is a weapon, body armor and equipment for our defenders. And also strong support for the economy," Fedorov noted.

In 2023, thanks to military bonds, more than 165 billion hryvnias came to the state budget, writes the Ministry of Finance. Two million bonds were bought through the "Diia" application.