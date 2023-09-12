A new military bond “Evpatoria” appeared in “Diia”

"Diia" launched a new military bond called "Yevpatoria”.
This was written by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
The "Yevpatoria" bond with a rate of 18.31% has a payment date of 06/18/2025. There is no need to pay a commission upon purchase.
"Each purchased bond is a weapon, body armor and equipment for our defenders. And also strong support for the economy," Fedorov noted.
In 2023, thanks to military bonds, more than 165 billion hryvnias came to the state budget, writes the Ministry of Finance. Two million bonds were bought through the "Diia" application.
- On October 3, 2022, an opportunity to purchase military bonds appeared in the "Diia" application. Their cost starts from 900 hryvnias.
- In November 2022, the "Berdyansk" military bond became available in "Diia", and on November 4, a military bond dedicated to the temporarily occupied Energodar appeared.
- In April, the "Yalta" military bond appeared in "Diia". You can buy it without a commission, and you do not need to pay tax on the income received.
- In June, another military bond was issued — "Nova Kakhovka".