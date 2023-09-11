After the attack on Chernihiv, the head of “Victory Drones” Berlinska will not organize events without security protocols from the state

In an interview with Babel, the head of the “Victory Drones” project Maria Berlinska said that she will not co-organize events with any military-civilian administration (MCA) until the state provides clear safety protocols.

According to her, the closed meeting in Chernihiv, which was attacked by Russia with a missile, was organized by her and the team together with the MCA.

"I will demand from the authorities to give specific security protocols. It is important that we learn from these terrible tragic consequences. The moral responsibility will be on me for the rest of my life," noted Berlinska and added that she currently does not know whether the authorities are developing such protocols.

She urged her colleagues to suspend any mass events on security and defense issues, if possible.