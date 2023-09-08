NABU seized the assets of Ihor Kolomoiskyi in the PrivatBank case

The special anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau seized the assets of the former beneficial owner of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky, for 48 hours. He is suspected of embezzling over 9.2 billion hryvnias of the bankʼs funds.
The SAPO press service writes about it.
There are thousand real estate objects, more than 1.6 thousand cars and ships, as well as shares in companies worth more than 3 billion hryvnias.
SAPO and NABU sent a request for arrest to the High Anti-Corruption Court.
- In February 2021, NABU notified former officials of PrivatBank about the suspicion of embezzlement of over 136 million hryvnias through the scheme of insurance payments. Already in a month, the suspicions were renewed with a new episode, adding almost $315 million of embezzlement, in September 2022, they added embezzlement of 85.2 million hryvnias.
- Ihor Kolomoiskyi is currently in a pre-trial detention center — on September 2, he was informed of suspicion of fraud and money laundering.
- On February 1, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security conducted a search of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi. They related to frauds regarding "Ukrtatnafta" and "Ukrnafta".