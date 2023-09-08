NABU seized the assets of Ihor Kolomoiskyi in the PrivatBank case

The special anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau seized the assets of the former beneficial owner of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky, for 48 hours. He is suspected of embezzling over 9.2 billion hryvnias of the bankʼs funds.

The SAPO press service writes about it.

There are thousand real estate objects, more than 1.6 thousand cars and ships, as well as shares in companies worth more than 3 billion hryvnias.

Спеціальна антикорупційна прокуратура

SAPO and NABU sent a request for arrest to the High Anti-Corruption Court.