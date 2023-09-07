The former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev was kept in the pre-trial detention center for another 2 months

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) remanded the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev in custody for another 2 months — until October 16.
The court passed the decision on September 7.
Knyazev can be released from the pretrial detention center on bail. On September 5, the court reduced it from 75 million hryvnias to 55 million.
- On May 15, it became known that the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant ( here are more details about the case ). Businessman Zhevago rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev was suspected, and then the court arrested him with the right to a bail of 75 million hryvnias. On September 5, the court reduced the bail amount to 55 million.