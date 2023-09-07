News

The former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev was kept in the pre-trial detention center for another 2 months

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) remanded the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev in custody for another 2 months — until October 16.

The court passed the decision on September 7.

Knyazev can be released from the pretrial detention center on bail. On September 5, the court reduced it from 75 million hryvnias to 55 million.