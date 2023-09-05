Ex-head of the Supreme Court Knyazevʼs bail was reduced to UAH 55 million

The court reduced the amount of bail for the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev from 75 to 55 million hryvnias.

This is stated in the operative part of the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court dated August 31. The full text of the resolution will appear on the evening of September 5.

The court granted the request of Knyazevʼs lawyer only regarding the amount of the bail, and rejected the other part.