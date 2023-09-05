Ex-head of the Supreme Court Knyazevʼs bail was reduced to UAH 55 million

The court reduced the amount of bail for the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev from 75 to 55 million hryvnias.
This is stated in the operative part of the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court dated August 31. The full text of the resolution will appear on the evening of September 5.
The court granted the request of Knyazevʼs lawyer only regarding the amount of the bail, and rejected the other part.
- On May 15, it became known that the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant. Businessman Zhevago rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed distrust of Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev was suspected, and then the court arrested him with the right to bail.
- In July, the High Anti-Corruption Court kept the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, in custody until September 8, with the possibility of bail of 75 million hryvnias. At that time, Knyazevʼs defense asked to change the preventive measure to any other measure not related to detention and to reduce the amount of the bail. Knyazev himself said that the bail of 75 million hryvnias was "unaffordable".