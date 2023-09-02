Estonia hands over a demining machine to Ukraine. She was named in honor of Yaroslava Mahuchykh

The Estonian Association of Rescuers Päästeliit bought an MV-4 demining machine for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. She was named in honor of the Ukrainian world champion in the high jump Yaroslava Mahuchykh — "Yaroslava".
The Embassy of Estonia in Ukraine wrote that Ukrainian rescuers will receive the demining robot in the coming days.
The machine, worth more than a million euros, is remote-controlled, so sappers can be at a safe distance, disarming mines and ammunition. The financial costs were taken over by Estonian businessmen Kristjan Rahu, Priit Koit and Valdur Laid, heads of the UG Investments company.
The MV-4 robotic demining system is equipped with a rotary grapple, a demining claw and a bulldozer blade. It is resistant to any detonations of anti-personnel mines and unexploded ammunition of the same intensity. The demining robot withstands explosions of anti-tank mines. MV-4 is designed for clearing land mines 170 cm wide.
- Ukraine currently has 10 mine removal robots manufactured by DOK-ING, which have surveyed more than a million square meters of land and destroyed more than 700 different explosive objects.
- In September, Switzerland will hand over a remote-controlled demining machine to the State Emergency Service (ESS).
- Ukraine will receive more than $244 million for humanitarian demining of territories from partners. By the end of 2023, Ukraine will also receive 10 demining machines from the Croatian company DOK-ING, 10 machines from Global Clearance Solutions and others.
- According to estimates of the UN Development Program, demining works on the territory of Ukraine will cost $35.7 million. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, almost 174,000 square kilometers of Ukraine are littered with explosive objects, and the countryʼs mined fertile lands could feed 80 million people around the world.
- The Ministry of Economy opened a special account for collecting funds for humanitarian demining of Ukraine. Anyone who wants to can make a donation in both hryvnias and foreign currency.