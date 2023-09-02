Estonia hands over a demining machine to Ukraine. She was named in honor of Yaroslava Mahuchykh

The Estonian Association of Rescuers Päästeliit bought an MV-4 demining machine for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. She was named in honor of the Ukrainian world champion in the high jump Yaroslava Mahuchykh — "Yaroslava".

The Embassy of Estonia in Ukraine wrote that Ukrainian rescuers will receive the demining robot in the coming days.

The machine, worth more than a million euros, is remote-controlled, so sappers can be at a safe distance, disarming mines and ammunition. The financial costs were taken over by Estonian businessmen Kristjan Rahu, Priit Koit and Valdur Laid, heads of the UG Investments company.

The MV-4 robotic demining system is equipped with a rotary grapple, a demining claw and a bulldozer blade. It is resistant to any detonations of anti-personnel mines and unexploded ammunition of the same intensity. The demining robot withstands explosions of anti-tank mines. MV-4 is designed for clearing land mines 170 cm wide.