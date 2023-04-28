The Ministry of Economy launched a special account to collect funds for demining Ukraine

The Ministry of Economy opened a special account for collecting funds for humanitarian demining of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed about this at a government meeting.

According to him, currently up to 30% of the area of Ukraine is mined. Therefore, it is necessary to speed up the clearing of land, especially agricultural land.

The Ministry of Economy opened a special account for collecting funds. Anyone can make a donation in both hryvnias and foreign currency.