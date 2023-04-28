The Ministry of Economy launched a special account to collect funds for demining Ukraine

The Ministry of Economy opened a special account for collecting funds for humanitarian demining of Ukraine.
The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed about this at a government meeting.
According to him, currently up to 30% of the area of Ukraine is mined. Therefore, it is necessary to speed up the clearing of land, especially agricultural land.
The Ministry of Economy opened a special account for collecting funds. Anyone can make a donation in both hryvnias and foreign currency.
- According to estimates of the UN Development Program, demining of the territory of Ukraine will cost $35.7 million. According to the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, almost 174 000 square kilometers of Ukraine are littered with explosive objects, and the countryʼs mined fertile lands could feed 80 million people around the world.