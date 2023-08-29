Switzerland hands Ukrainian rescuers a demining machine

In September, Switzerland will hand over a remote-controlled demining machine to the State Emergency Service (ESS).

This is stated in the press release of the Swiss government.

The machine cleans areas contaminated by mines, cluster munitions and other explosive objects.

DIGGER Foundation

The total aid package is about $1.3 million. In addition to the car itself, it includes a truck trailer and a three-year spare parts kit.

Specialists of the Digger Foundation, which allocated the machine, will train Ukrainian specialists to use it.