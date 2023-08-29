Switzerland hands Ukrainian rescuers a demining machine

In September, Switzerland will hand over a remote-controlled demining machine to the State Emergency Service (ESS).
This is stated in the press release of the Swiss government.
The machine cleans areas contaminated by mines, cluster munitions and other explosive objects.
The total aid package is about $1.3 million. In addition to the car itself, it includes a truck trailer and a three-year spare parts kit.
Specialists of the Digger Foundation, which allocated the machine, will train Ukrainian specialists to use it.
- Ukraine will receive more than $244 million for humanitarian demining of territories from partners. By the end of 2023, Ukraine will also receive 10 demining machines from the Croatian company DOK-ING, 10 machines from Global Clearance Solutions and others.
- According to estimates of the UN Development Program, demining works on the territory of Ukraine will cost $35.7 million. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, almost 174,000 square kilometers of Ukraine are littered with explosive objects, and the countryʼs mined fertile lands could feed 80 million people around the world.
- The Ministry of Economy opened a special account for collecting funds for the humanitarian demining of Ukraine. Anyone who wants to can make a donation in both hryvnias and foreign currency.