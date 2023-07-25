The partners will allocate more than $244 million to Ukraine for demining

Ukraine will receive more than $244 million for humanitarian demining of territories.

This was reported by the Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyridenko.

Funds will be allocated by donors, including the USA, the European Union, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, Austria, Switzerland and Korea, as well as the Howard Buffett Foundation.

In addition, by the end of 2023, Ukraine should receive equipment from foreign partners: 10 demining machines from the Croatian company DOK-ING, 10 machines from Global Clearance Solutions, almost 200 pyrotechnic machines, more than 600 metal detectors, 50 blasting machines, individual demining kits, explosive suits, quadcopters, robotic systems for ammunition disposal.

With the Croatian company DOK-ING and the Danish Hydrema, Kyiv agreed on the localization of their production in Ukraine.