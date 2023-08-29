The Supreme Council of Justice again suspended judge Tandyr, who shot down a national guard at a roadblock

The Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) has once again decided to temporarily suspend the judge of the Makarivsky District Court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr, who in May hit a National Guardsman to death at a roadblock.
This was reported in the press service of the SCJ.
For the first time, the Supreme Council of Justice suspended Tandir on June 2, and on July 18, 2023, it extended the suspension until August 26, during the pre-trial investigation.
The indictment against Tandyr, sent by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office, has already been transferred to the Svyatoshynsky District Court of the city of Kyiv for review on the merits.
- On May 26, the head of the Makariv district court Oleksiy Tandyr hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteyska Avenue — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), in a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly.
- The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sent Tandyr to the pretrial detention center until July 21 without the right to post bail. Tandyrʼs lawyers appealed the decision, but the Court of Appeal kept him in custody. On July 17, the court left the preventive measure in force. The judge will be in the pre-trial detention center until August 26, 2023.
- On August 3, SBI completed the investigation. The investigation stated that it had collected enough evidence that Tandyr was drunk at the time of the accident, despite the fact that he did not submit biological samples in time. For this purpose, 18 examinations were conducted, including forensic, chemical, technical and other examinations. The investigation also confirmed that the judge violated the rules and exceeded the speed limit. He faces 10 years in prison.
- On August 18, the Pechersk Court of the city of Kyiv kept Judge Oleksiy Tandyr in the pre-trial detention center until September 9.