The Supreme Council of Justice again suspended judge Tandyr, who shot down a national guard at a roadblock

The Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) has once again decided to temporarily suspend the judge of the Makarivsky District Court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr, who in May hit a National Guardsman to death at a roadblock.

This was reported in the press service of the SCJ.

For the first time, the Supreme Council of Justice suspended Tandir on June 2, and on July 18, 2023, it extended the suspension until August 26, during the pre-trial investigation.

The indictment against Tandyr, sent by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office, has already been transferred to the Svyatoshynsky District Court of the city of Kyiv for review on the merits.