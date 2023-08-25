NAPC: The deputy head of the Odesa recruit center illegally appropriated 14 million hryvnias

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) revealed signs of corruption in the activities of the head of the recruitment sector of the Odesa regional recruit center (TRC) Denys Halushko. The agency suspects that he illegally enriched himself by more than 14 million hryvnias.

In this way, starting in 2020, the mother-in-law of the military commissar bought and later sold two cars: a Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG worth 2 million hryvnias and a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 worth 2.3 million hryvnias. Last year, she also bought a BMW X7 XDRIVE 30D car. With the real value of the car at 3.9 million hryvnias, the price of the car is indicated at 5 thousand hryvnias in the concluded sales contract, which indicates the concealment of the real cost of its purchase.

Last fall, she also purchased a residential building and a plot of land under it with a total cost of over 3 million hryvnias.

Last summer, Halushkoʼs mother bought a Toyota RAV-4 HYBRID car worth more than 880 thousand hryvnias and a residential building with a plot of land for almost 1.7 million hryvnias, also not having the financial capacity for this.

The son of the military commissar also became the owner of an apartment in Odesa worth 563 000 hryvnias.

The wife of the military commissar also bought a Mazda CX-5 the year before last fall. In the sales contract, the price of the car is stated at 50 thousand hryvnias, although the average price of such a car on Internet platforms is about 1.3 million, which also indicates an underestimation of the real value. In the summer of 2023, the wife added a Mercedes-Benz V-KLASSE worth more than 2.6 million hryvnias to her fleet.

In addition to the mentioned purchases, since 2021, the soldier and his wife have spent almost 6 million hryvnias, which is incomparably more than they could get legally. The specified funds were deposited into their bank accounts in cash through terminals in the amount of 9 thousand to 106 thousand hryvnias.

At the same time, the NAPC established that Denys Halushko and his relatives do not have legal income to purchase the specified property.

NAPC transferred all the evidence and collected data to the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) in the field of defense of the Southern region.