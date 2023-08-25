The State Border Service has recorded that the number of mercenaries of the PMC “Wagner” has decreased in Belarus

The number of the PMC "Wagner" mercenaries in Belarus is gradually decreasing. Mostly they go to Russia.
This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon.
"Even before the events of August 23, which took place in the Russian Federation, we recorded that the number of Russian mercenaries in Belarus was decreasing. Slightly, but gradually, the number of "Wagnerians" who were in Belarus decreased. And now it is clear that since the 23rd, their number continues to decrease," he noted.
According to the information of the State Border Service, they went to Russia, including under the pretext of vacations, and subsequently did not return to Belarus.
- After the unsuccessful rebellion in Russia, the PMC "Wagner" relocated to Belarus. Evgeny Prigozhin has already created the company "Concord Management and Consulting" in Belarus and registered the company "Group "Wagner" as an "educational organization".
- A Wagner camp was set up in the village of Tsel, Osypovytsky District, Mogilev Region. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus claims that military personnel are trained there.
- On August 22, a plane flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver region. 10 people died — seven passengers and three crew members. It is not known what exactly happened to the plane. Almost immediately after the incident, Rosaviatsia announced that Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board.
- The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that all 10 people on board had died, then Rosaviatsia published a list of these people — among them Yevgeny Prigozhin and the co-founder of the PMC "Wagner" Dmytro Utkin. Prigozhinʼs death was not officially announced, however, the USA believes that the founder of the PMC "Wagner" did die in a plane crash.
- On August 24, Putin first commented on the incident with Prigozhinʼs jet. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, and spoke about Prigozhin in the past tense.