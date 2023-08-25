The State Border Service has recorded that the number of mercenaries of the PMC “Wagner” has decreased in Belarus

The number of the PMC "Wagner" mercenaries in Belarus is gradually decreasing. Mostly they go to Russia.

This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon.

"Even before the events of August 23, which took place in the Russian Federation, we recorded that the number of Russian mercenaries in Belarus was decreasing. Slightly, but gradually, the number of "Wagnerians" who were in Belarus decreased. And now it is clear that since the 23rd, their number continues to decrease," he noted.

According to the information of the State Border Service, they went to Russia, including under the pretext of vacations, and subsequently did not return to Belarus.