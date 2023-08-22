The European Union provided another €1.5 billion in financial aid to Ukraine

The European Union provided Ukraine with a new tranche of financial assistance worth €1.5 billion.
This was reported by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
Before that, she and President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraineʼs progress on the way to the EU and support from the bloc. Among the topics was, in particular, how to bring Ukrainian grain to world markets.
- Ukraine received the previous tranche of aid at the end of July. It is designed to help the state work and repair infrastructure.
- The European Commission proposed to allocate €50 billion in financial aid to Ukraine in the form of grants and loans. According to von der Leyen, this aid will provide perspective and predictability for the government in Kyiv, as well as "stimulate other donors to step up." However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán opposed the European Commissionʼs plan to provide Ukraine with greater financial support.