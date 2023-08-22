News

The European Union provided another €1.5 billion in financial aid to Ukraine

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

The European Union provided Ukraine with a new tranche of financial assistance worth €1.5 billion.

This was reported by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Before that, she and President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraineʼs progress on the way to the EU and support from the bloc. Among the topics was, in particular, how to bring Ukrainian grain to world markets.