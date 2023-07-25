The EU transferred another €1.5 billion in financial aid to Ukraine

The European Union transferred another €1.5 billion in financial aid to Ukraine. This tranche is designed to help the state operate and repair infrastructure.

This was reported by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"I strongly condemn the Russian strikes on the Ukrainian grain storage and export infrastructure. While Russia continues its merciless war, we continue to support Ukraine. Today we transferred another €1.5 billion to help the state operate and repair infrastructure. There will be more," she wrote.