Bild: Russia, Qatar and Turkey are preparing a new “grain agreement”

Russia, Turkey and Qatar are preparing a new tripartite "grain agreement". This was reported by the German newspaper Bild, which received official correspondence between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassies of Turkey and Russia from July 21 to August 8.
Turkey will act as an organizer, Qatar as a sponsor of supplies. Within the framework of the new agreement, it is proposed to supply "Russian grain" to poor countries, mainly in Africa.
It also follows from the letters that Moscow warned Ankara in advance about withdrawing from the "grain agreement".
The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Hakan Fidan, asks Russia to restore the former agreement to supply grain from Ukraine. Ankara also offers to act under the auspices of the UN. A new agreement can be concluded this weekend in Budapest.
- On August 10, Ukraine announced temporary sea corridors for merchant vessels. There is a military threat and mine danger on all routes. If the owner or captain of the vessel officially confirms readiness to sail in the prevailing conditions, the vessel will be admitted to the route. Under these conditions, on August 16, the first merchant ship with more than 30,000 tons of cargo on board, including food, left the Odesa port. On August 18, the ship arrived in Istanbul.
- The last ship with Ukrainian food left the port of Odesa on July 16. On July 17, the Kremlin announced that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops carried out a missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, targeting the grain and oil terminals. Ukraine said that Russian troops targeted 26 port facilities, five civilian ships and destroyed at least 180,000 tons of grain.