Sweden approved the 13th military aid package for Ukraine

The Parliament of Sweden, the Riksdag, has approved the transfer of a new aid package to Ukraine with a total value of 3.25 billion Swedish kronor (approximately $314 million).
The website of the Riksdag informs about this.
Kyiv will receive ammunition and spare parts worth almost SEK 1.1 billion (approximately €90 million), as well as trucks and demining equipment worth up to SEK 2.15 billion (approximately €180 million).
Parliament also passed a decision to authorize the government to sell air-to-air AMRAAM missiles to the United States, in order to then transfer them to Ukraine.
Thus, the defense and crisis preparedness expenditure item in the Swedish state budget will increase by SEK 545 million (€46 million) in 2023.
The new package of military aid from Sweden will be the thirteenth since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.
- On July 12, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries agreed on "security guarantees" for Ukraine, which include supplies of modern military equipment, training of the Ukrainian military, intelligence sharing and assistance in the field of cyber defense. Sweden and other countries have also joined the guarantees.
- Ukraine and Sweden signed two agreements in Vilnius — on cooperation in the field of defense procurement and on the exchange and mutual protection of secret information.