Sweden approved the 13th military aid package for Ukraine

The Parliament of Sweden, the Riksdag, has approved the transfer of a new aid package to Ukraine with a total value of 3.25 billion Swedish kronor (approximately $314 million).

The website of the Riksdag informs about this.

Kyiv will receive ammunition and spare parts worth almost SEK 1.1 billion (approximately €90 million), as well as trucks and demining equipment worth up to SEK 2.15 billion (approximately €180 million).

Parliament also passed a decision to authorize the government to sell air-to-air AMRAAM missiles to the United States, in order to then transfer them to Ukraine.

Thus, the defense and crisis preparedness expenditure item in the Swedish state budget will increase by SEK 545 million (€46 million) in 2023.

The new package of military aid from Sweden will be the thirteenth since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.