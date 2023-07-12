Ukraine and Sweden signed agreements on defense procurement and exchange of classified information

Ukraine and Sweden signed two agreements in Vilnius — on cooperation in the field of defense procurement and on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"The agreement on cooperation in the field of defense procurement opens up great opportunities for both the Armed Forces and Swedish companies, such as the SAAB concern and others," Reznikov noted.

In addition, he announced the signing of an agreement between the countries on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information.

"Trust is the cornerstone of a strong partnership. And access to information is the key to success," Reznikov commented.