Sweden will provide $314 million in military aid to Ukraine. Whatʼs in the new package?

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson said that Stockholm plans to provide Ukraine with a new package of military support worth $314 million.
Reuters and SVT write about it.
The package will mainly consist of anti-aircraft ammunition and spare parts for Stridsfordon 90 and Archer systems, which Ukraine received earlier, as well as trucks and demining equipment. Sweden wants to "long-term" maintain the condition of already transferred equipment and weapons.
The new package of military aid from Sweden will be the thirteenth since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.
- On July 12, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries agreed on "security guarantees" for Ukraine, which include the supply of modern military equipment, training of the Ukrainian military, intelligence sharing and assistance in the field of cyber defense. Sweden and other countries have also joined the guarantees.
- Ukraine and Sweden signed two agreements in Vilnius — on cooperation in the field of defense procurement and on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information.