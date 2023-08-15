Sweden will provide $314 million in military aid to Ukraine. Whatʼs in the new package?

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson said that Stockholm plans to provide Ukraine with a new package of military support worth $314 million.

Reuters and SVT write about it.

The package will mainly consist of anti-aircraft ammunition and spare parts for Stridsfordon 90 and Archer systems, which Ukraine received earlier, as well as trucks and demining equipment. Sweden wants to "long-term" maintain the condition of already transferred equipment and weapons.

The new package of military aid from Sweden will be the thirteenth since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.