Lithuania will close two border crossing points with Belarus

The Lithuanian government decided to temporarily close the Shumkas and Tverecheus border crossing points with Belarus from August 18.
The local publication LRT writes about it.
The government explained the decision as a reaction to changes in the geopolitical situation and threats to national security, as well as prevention of smuggling of goods.
Transport can pass through other checkpoints where there is an X-ray control system, which "Shumkas" and "Tverecheus" do not have.
In total, Lithuania and Belarus have six checkpoints.
- The President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda informed that part of the mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner" were stationed near the Lithuanian border. Because of this, the country has strengthened border protection and prepared plans for its cover.
- Meanwhile, Latvia is planning to deploy a special task force on the border with Belarus due to an alleged military threat from the PMC "Wagner".
- On July 29, the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki informed that more than a hundred mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner" went to the Suwal corridor, which unites the territory of the Baltic countries with Poland and separates the Kaliningrad region of Russia and Belarus. This is the only land connection between the Baltic states and other allies. On the same day, the spokesman of the Ukrainian State Border Service stated that there are more than 5 000 "Wagnerians" on the territory of Belarus.
- After the failed rebellion in Russia, the PMC "Wagner" relocated to Belarus. Prigozhin has already created the Concord Management and Consulting company in Belarus. The company was registered by the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee on July 19. Near the village of Tsel of the Osypovych district, where the companyʼs office is located, there is a field camp of the Wagnerians. The only activity of the company is specified as "real estate management".