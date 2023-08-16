Lithuania will close two border crossing points with Belarus

The Lithuanian government decided to temporarily close the Shumkas and Tverecheus border crossing points with Belarus from August 18.

The local publication LRT writes about it.

The government explained the decision as a reaction to changes in the geopolitical situation and threats to national security, as well as prevention of smuggling of goods.

Transport can pass through other checkpoints where there is an X-ray control system, which "Shumkas" and "Tverecheus" do not have.

In total, Lithuania and Belarus have six checkpoints.