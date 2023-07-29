”Wagnerians” went to the Suvalsky Corridor. Poland is worried

More than a hundred mercenaries of "PMC Wagner" went to the Suval corridor, which unites the territory of the Baltic countries with Poland and separates the Kaliningrad region of Russia and Belarus. This is the only land connection between the Baltic states and other allies.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki noted that Poland has been dealing with a constant attack on its border for almost two years.

"This year alone, there were 16,000 illegal crossing attempts. Now the situation is becoming even more dangerous — more than 100 mercenaries of the "Wagner group" have moved to the Suvalsky Isthmus," said Moravetskyi.

He called it a step towards a "further hybrid attack on the territory of Poland."