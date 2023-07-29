”Wagnerians” went to the Suvalsky Corridor. Poland is worried

More than a hundred mercenaries of "PMC Wagner" went to the Suval corridor, which unites the territory of the Baltic countries with Poland and separates the Kaliningrad region of Russia and Belarus. This is the only land connection between the Baltic states and other allies.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki noted that Poland has been dealing with a constant attack on its border for almost two years.
"This year alone, there were 16,000 illegal crossing attempts. Now the situation is becoming even more dangerous — more than 100 mercenaries of the "Wagner group" have moved to the Suvalsky Isthmus," said Moravetskyi.
He called it a step towards a "further hybrid attack on the territory of Poland."
- The other day, Polish border guards announced numerous attacks from Belarus: officers are attacked by men who try to cross the border illegally, throw stones, bricks, branches, rubble and everything they can at the border guards.
- Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak signed the decision on the creation of the HIMARS Academy and the first missile brigade. It also became known that the country is increasing the number of its troops in the east. Later, Poland announced that it, as well as Lithuania and Latvia, could jointly decide to close their borders with Belarus if there were serious incidents involving "Wagnerians" on the border with this country.