Poland is increasing the number of troops almost twice

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński informed that the Polish army, which previously consisted of three divisions, will now have six. One of the new divisions will appear soon enough.

This is reported by Polskie Radio.

Kaczyński also emphasized that Warsaw seeks to create a strong ground army in Europe to become a shield for NATOʼs eastern flank.

The Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that he signed the relevant document. According to him, today the Polish Army has 172 000 soldiers. In the future, there will be 300 000 of them.