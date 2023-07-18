Media: The fourth column of the PMC “Wagner” has arrived in Belarus. It has at least 80 cars

Another column of the PMC "Wagner" has arrived in Belarus. It includes at least 80 different cars.

This was reported by the "Belarusian Hajun" monitoring group.

The convoy included 18 vans, more than 20 UAZ pick-ups, van trucks, about 20 UAZ SGRs, as well as PAZ buses, minibuses and several tiltable "Urals" and KAMAZs. The equipment has "L/DPR" numbers. According to the monitoring groupʼs calculations, this is already the fourth column of Prigozhinʼs mercenaries that has arrived in Belarus.