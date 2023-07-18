Media: The fourth column of the PMC “Wagner” has arrived in Belarus. It has at least 80 cars

Another column of the PMC "Wagner" has arrived in Belarus. It includes at least 80 different cars.
This was reported by the "Belarusian Hajun" monitoring group.
The convoy included 18 vans, more than 20 UAZ pick-ups, van trucks, about 20 UAZ SGRs, as well as PAZ buses, minibuses and several tiltable "Urals" and KAMAZs. The equipment has "L/DPR" numbers. According to the monitoring groupʼs calculations, this is already the fourth column of Prigozhinʼs mercenaries that has arrived in Belarus.
- After the unsuccessful rebellion on June 23-24, the owner of the PMC "Wagner" Evgeny Prigozhin most likely went to Belarus, which was agreed upon by Lukashenko and Putin.
- On July 15 , a large convoy of cars and trucks with "L/DPR" license plates was spotted in Belarus. Presumably, this is the PMC "Wagner" convoy that left Russia at night in the Krzyczew area, the monitoring group "Belarusian Hajun" reported.
- Later, Ukrainian border guards confirmed the arrival of the "Wagnerians" in Belarus. They recorded separate groups of mercenaries moving there from Russia.
- On July 16, The New York Times newspaper published satellite images of the arrival of the "Wagnerians" in Belarus.