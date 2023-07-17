The New York Times published satellite images of the arrival of the “Wagnerians” in Belarus

On July 15-16, more than a dozen cars, in particular, large civilian trucks, minibuses and cars, arrived at the former military base near the Belarusian city of Osypovychi.

This is evidenced by satellite images published by The New York Times.

Britainʼs Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that a contingent of the PMC "Wagner" fighters had arrived at a camp in Belarus, but did not specify the location of the camp. On July 16, a Polish official also reported that the mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner" had arrived in Belarus.

A satellite image taken on July 16 shows several trucks and buses near the campʼs garages, where they had not been before.

Several pickup trucks, military equipment and what looked like a "loaf" could also be seen near the tents, as well as a small group of people.

The first truck appeared on satellite images in the camp on the afternoon of July 13. An image from BlackSky on July 15 captured the arrival of new trucks and other vehicles. The number of vehicles in the camp increased on July 16.