Poland will transfer the military to the east of the country due to the transfer of the PMC “Wagner” to Belarus

The Security Committee of Poland decided to increase the number of troops in the east of the country due to the transfer of the PMC "Wagner" to Belarus.

PAP writes about it.

According to the secretary of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Ministers on National Security and Defense Zbigniev Hoffman, the joint exercises of the Belarusian army with the "Wagnerians" are a provocation.

The units, which will be moved from the west of Poland to the east, will deter a potential aggressor, as well as conduct training.