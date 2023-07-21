Poland will transfer the military to the east of the country due to the transfer of the PMC “Wagner” to Belarus

The Security Committee of Poland decided to increase the number of troops in the east of the country due to the transfer of the PMC "Wagner" to Belarus.
PAP writes about it.
According to the secretary of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Ministers on National Security and Defense Zbigniev Hoffman, the joint exercises of the Belarusian army with the "Wagnerians" are a provocation.
The units, which will be moved from the west of Poland to the east, will deter a potential aggressor, as well as conduct training.
- After the unsuccessful rebellion on June 23-24, the owner of the PMC "Wagner" Evgeny Prigozhin most likely went to Belarus, which was agreed upon by Lukashenko and Putin.
- On July 15, a large convoy of cars and trucks with "L/DPR" license plates was spotted in Belarus. Presumably, this is the PMC "Wagner" convoy that left Russia at night in the Krzyczew area, as the monitoring group "Belarusian Hajun" reported.
- Later, Ukrainian border guards confirmed the arrival of the "Wagnerians" in Belarus. They recorded separate groups of mercenaries moving there from Russia.
- On July 16, The New York Times newspaper published satellite images of the arrival of the "Wagnerians" in Belarus.
- On July 18, the fourth column of the PMC "Wagner" arrived in Belarus. It has at least 80 machines.