There are more than 5 thousand “Wagnerians” on the territory of Belarus

"Wagnerians" continue to arrive on the territory of Belarus. Now there are more than 5 thousand of them.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon.

"Belarus supports Russia by providing its training grounds, infrastructure, including the placement of Russian mercenaries, not only units of the regular Russian army. At the same time, we do not observe any movement of equipment or personnel of various units near our border," he said.

According to Demchenko, the situation on the border with Belarus remains fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"The intelligence units of Ukraine, including the intelligence of the State Security Service, are actively monitoring the further situation, to what extent it may change and pose a threat to Ukraine. But at the moment, the number of representatives of the "Wagner PMC" on the territory of Belarus does not pose a significant threat to Ukraine," added the DPSU representative.