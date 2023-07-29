There are more than 5 thousand “Wagnerians” on the territory of Belarus

"Wagnerians" continue to arrive on the territory of Belarus. Now there are more than 5 thousand of them.
This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon.
"Belarus supports Russia by providing its training grounds, infrastructure, including the placement of Russian mercenaries, not only units of the regular Russian army. At the same time, we do not observe any movement of equipment or personnel of various units near our border," he said.
According to Demchenko, the situation on the border with Belarus remains fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
"The intelligence units of Ukraine, including the intelligence of the State Security Service, are actively monitoring the further situation, to what extent it may change and pose a threat to Ukraine. But at the moment, the number of representatives of the "Wagner PMC" on the territory of Belarus does not pose a significant threat to Ukraine," added the DPSU representative.
- After the failed rebellion in Russia, the "Wagner PMC" relocated to Belarus. Prigozhin has already created the Concord Management and Consulting company in Belarus. The company was registered by the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee on July 19. Near the village of Tsel of the Osypovych district, where the companyʼs office is located, there is a field camp of the Wagnerites. The only activity of the company is specified as "real estate management".
- "Training sites" for the so-called territorial defense of Belarus have been deployed in the Mogilev region of Belarus near the city of Osypovichi, where the instructors are "Wagnerians". In the village of Tsel in the Mogilev region, a large camp is being built for "Wagner PMC".